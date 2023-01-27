Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United live stream and match preview, Saturday January 28, 12:30pm GMT

Leeds will be hoping to avoid an upset as they travel to League One Accrington Stanley in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds will be hoping to avoid an upset as they travel to League One Accrington Stanley in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Both sides came through replays against teams from lower divisions in the last round, with Leeds dispatching Championship Cardiff City and Accrington edging out National League Boreham Wood.

Stanley are appearing in the fourth round for the sixth time in their history – they've never gone further – while Leeds, who were knocked out by fourth tier Crawley Town in the third round last season, are aiming to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2016

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT.

Team news

Accrington boss John Coleman – who's taken charge of more than 1,000 games across two spells with the Lancashire outfit – has seen the injuries mount in his squad and could be without as many as eight players, among them club legend and captain Seamus Conneely. Key centre-back Michael Nottingham made his first start since April in the replay against Boreham Wood but is a doubt after being forced to withdraw before half-time.

As for Jesse Marsch in the visiting dugout, he remains without the services of injured quartet Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray; skipper Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams are doubtful with knocks.

Form

Neither side enter this encounter in great shape: they've each recorded just one victory in 90 minutes since the beginning of December.

Accrington also beat Lincoln City on penalties in the EFL Trophy earlier this month, but they've drawn three and lost three of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Leeds' record makes for even worse reading, though: the Whites' 5-2 third-round replay thrashing of Cardiff was their first triumph since early November; they've drawn four and lost four of their last nine league and cup outings, playing out a goalless draw at home to Brentford last time out.

Referee

Joshua Smith will be the referee for Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United.

Stadium

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United will be played at the 5,450-capacity Wham Stadium in Accrington.

Kick-off and channel

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 28 January in the UK. The game is being shown on the BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In the US, kick-off time is 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.