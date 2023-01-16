FA Cup live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Five Premier League live streams are on Sky Sports and BT Sport in the UK this weekend – but the TV schedules in other countries offer a lot more choice
Want to find every single FA Cup live stream? You're in the right place.
The FA Cup TV rights in the UK are split between the BBC and ITV this season: the two broadcasters will show numerous games from each round of the competition, including replays; both will televise the final.
The BBC also has rights for the Women's Super League, providing live coverage of 22 matches across 2022/23. ITV will also be showing England men's and women's international fixtures, as well as 10 La Liga games across the campaign.
Here, FFT explains what the next Premier League games to watch are, and how you can watch every game from anywhere in the world.
UK TV schedule
FA Cup live stream TV schedule: What are the next FA Cup games on TV in the UK?
FA Cup live streams of third round replays available on UK channels this week:
Tuesday 17 January
7:45pm GMT: Wolves vs Liverpool
Available to watch on the BBC
Wednesday 18 January
7:45pm GMT: Leeds United vs Cardiff City
Available to watch on ITV
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch FA Cup football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
International TV rights
• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.
• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.
• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW is the place to catch the FA Cup action.
• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.
• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.
