They've done it again! The Ajax 2024/25 home kit is out - and it's another absolute belter

The Adidas Ajax 2024/25 home kit is out, celebrating a 25-year partnership between the club and brand.

A side synonymous with white side panels and a block-red front (and back), Ajax have become the kings of fashion in recent years. Inded, some of their third kit releases have been incredible, while the home shirt is just simply iconic.

It's clear that the Ajax vintage make up the best football kits of all time, and their latest version is well within its right to shoot for that title...

The Ajax 2024/25 home kit is celebrates 25 years with Adidas

While Ajax kits have all looked beautiful in recent years, there's always been a glaring issue that we at FourFourTwo have takne issue with: the lack of a collar.

Not since 2015 has a collar featured on the Amsterdam-based sides home shirt - but no longer, for Adidas has finally brought back the thing that Johan Cruyff looked so sublime in all those years ago.

Jordan Henderson has certainly never looked cooler, with the sharp white detailing on the collar just helping to accentuate the quality of a shirt that is already immaculate. Let's just hope they perform a lot better on the pitch with it than last term, where they spent a portion of the season worrying about relegation.

The new Ajax kit (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax)

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax) SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

There's great detail throughout, too. From the three golden stars above the Ajax crest to the three Amsterdam Saint Andrew’s Crosses displayed as a neck detail on the jersey, there's subtle little aspects when you truly look closer at the new kit.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Never has a combination looked so good - it's just a shame we won't get to see it in the Champions League. The Europa Conference League will have to suffice.

Where to buy

Henderson in the new kit (Image credit: Ajax/Adidas)

Adidas Ajax 2024/25 home kit A brilliant way to celebrate 25 years with Adidas Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Red/White Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Stunning collar detailing + Quintessentially Ajax Reasons to avoid - The curved back looks strange

More kit releases

Liverpool have released their new home shirt, which takes inspiration from 1984.

Plenty of the Euro 2024 shirts, meanwhile, are making waves at the tournament.