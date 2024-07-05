They've done it again! The Ajax 2024/25 home kit is out - and it's another absolute belter

The Adidas Ajax 2024/25 home kit has been released ahead of the new season, and it doesn't disappoint

Adidas Ajax 2024/25 home kit for the new season
The Adidas Ajax 2024/25 home kit is out, celebrating a 25-year partnership between the club and brand. 

A side synonymous with white side panels and a block-red front (and back), Ajax have become the kings of fashion in recent years. Inded, some of their third kit releases have been incredible, while the home shirt is just simply iconic. 

