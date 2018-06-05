Adidas release star-studded World Cup advert featuring Messi, Beckham, Mourinho, Pharrell and more

Adidas have pretty much got the World Cup on lockdown, but their biennial commercial battle with Nike ahead of major tournaments is always a highlight.

Oneupmanship is the aim when these two sporting giants clash on our TV screens – and this year, Adi are first out of the traps with their 'Create the Answer' campaign.

Bingo cards at the ready: this one's jam-packed with high-profile stars from football and beyond. Think of it as FFT's Generation Game-style conveyor belt challenge to see how many you can pick out and remember afterwards. Alas, no wobbly bloke up for grabs as a prize here, mind.

Over to you, Nike...

See also...

St Mirren's managerial shortlist reportedly features two former Champions League winners

Chile's Angelo Henriquez somehow misses gaping open goal

In Other News...