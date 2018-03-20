Adidas reveal gorgeous away kits for 2018 World Cup

Less than three months to go, folks – actually, 86 days to be precise.

As the 2018 World Cup beckons, adidas have got us in the mood with the big reveal of eight nations' strips for Russia this summer – Germany, Russia, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Sweden, Argentina and Mexico. Phwoar indeed, we think you'll agree.

For current holders Germany, adi have paid homage to the green of Die Mannschaft's Italia '90 winners – famously used in their semi-final victory over England (*sob*).

Elsewhere, Spain’s kit reverts to a classic 1980s look with bright red stripes on white, as modelled by Atletico Madrid metronome Koke.

Sweden and Colombia will do battle in gorgeous deep blue, while all eyes will be on Lionel Messi to deliver as Argentina aim to reach a second consecutive World Cup final on July 15 – only this time, go one better by lifting the Jules Rimet. Barça talisman and Albiceleste skipper Messi will don a sleek black away kit - the first in Argentina's history.

Belgium's might just be the pick of the bunch, though: a bold yellow number featuring the colours of their flag and subtle horizontal strips. We approve.

Words: Aarron Bates

