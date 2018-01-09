Altrincham become first club to offer personalised WhatsApp service for fans

As a way of communicating with their fans, Altrincham are using WhatsApp to get across breaking news, exclusive interviews and updates to their fans.

Fans simply have to add a mobile number to receive the club's broadcast messages; meaning, for example, that they will no longer have to trawl through an app to get updates about goals, team news and more.

Who knew your team could also be your best mate?

Wait a second, why aren't they replying to us? DON'T THINK WE CAN'T SEE THOSE TWO BLUE TICKS...

