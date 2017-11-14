Anthony Modeste donates 450 tickets to children for Germany vs France friendly

Modeste moved to China on an initial two-year loan deal from Cologne in the summer, after scoring 45 goals in 73 appearances for the Bundesliga club over two seasons.

But it's hard to accuse the ex-Blackburn striker of being a money grabber after he kindly donated 450 tickets for underprivileged children in Cologne to watch Germany take on France at the RheinEnergieStadion on Tuesday evening.

"I have children myself and I know how much they enjoy going to the stadium," Modeste, who was born in Cannes, told German newspaper Express.

"Many kids don't have the chance [to go to football matches], so I'd like to invite them now.

"I think the kids will enjoy these moments. Germany against France, of all the matches in Cologne... that's perfect for such an occasion."

