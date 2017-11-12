I'd always be Lewandowski's back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste

Tianjin Quanjian striker Anthony Modeste is open to a return to Bundesliga but has no interest in playing back-up to Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman excelled during his two years at Cologne, scoring 40 league goals in 68 games before securing a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Modeste cost Tianjin a reported £31million when he moved in July and, although he has seven goals in eight league appearances in China, he was not shy to acknowledge that he is missing Germany.

Only a handful of Bundesliga clubs would be able to afford the 29-year-old these days and when a move to Bayern was put to him, he was quick to rule out such a transfer.

"I'm not someone who sits on the bench behind Lewandowski," he told Express. "You can train as well as you want, you are always his replacement.

"I am 29 years old and have no time to lose. Although I would be German champion with Bayern, I would not like it.

"A footballer always wants to play. Even now, when I am in Cologne for two months in the Chinese seasonal break, I would of course like to go to the Geissbockheim [Cologne's training ground] and work with the boys and play football."