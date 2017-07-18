Antonio Cassano does retirement U-turn eight days after signing for Hellas Verona

The enigmatic Italian, who is widely known for his controversial views and personality, agreed to join the newly-promoted Serie A club last week, and has already featured in two friendlies for the club.

The hope was he could forge a formidable partnership up top with fellow compatriot, and former Sampdoria team-mate, Giampaolo Pazzini, but it looked like it wasn't going to work out.

Why? Because Cassano announced his retirement from football altogether just eight days after signing with Verona. The 35-year-old, who has 39 Italy caps to his name, reportedly decided to pack his career in as he told the club he is homesick and is missing his family too much to keep on playing.

But now, just a few hours later, he's had a complete U-turn and has decided to continue playing for the club.

He told a press conference on Tuesday afternoon: “I will continue at this club, it was only a moment of weakness.

“I will win this bet, I have made so many bad decisions by deciding with my gut. I was wrong again, this time I do not want to do it. I will not leave Verona or football, if the fans were offended I apologise.”

So now, with the Serie A season set to get underway on August 20, Verona have the strike partnership they want. Unless Cassano has a change of heart again.

