Viitorul's Cristian Ganea scores a thunderbolt free-kick in the Romanian league

Viitorul maintained their 100% winning record to kick off the new Romanian league campaign after securing back-to-back wins with a 3-0 victory over Gaz Metan at Stadionul Central.

Aurelian Chitu had given the hosts the lead in the 31st minute, before Ganea scored what will surely be a goal of the season contender five minutes later. Viitorul won a free-kick on the edge of the area, meaning it was Ganea's time to have a strike on goal.

What was to come was something special as Ganea unleashed a piledriver with his left foot, which rocketed off the inside of the post and into the net. Quite simply, no goalkeeper in the world would have saved it. Roberto Carlos would be proud of such a strike.

Victory leaves Viitorul in second and Gaz Metan in 13th.

