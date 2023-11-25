Are Harry Kane's Skechers boots actually worth buying? The answer is yes - especially with this £50 off deal in the Black Friday sales

Harry Kane's leaving Nike to wear Skechers football boots?! Yep, we couldn't believe it either.



It was almost as big a shock as the fact he was leaving Tottenham Hotspur. England's all-time leading goalscorer and captain, one of the best strikers on the planet, leaving a sports manufacturing giant for a 'sneaker' company famed for strong arch support.

Furthermore, this is Skechers' first ever foray into the football boot market, and they'd landed Harry Kane to front their entry into one of the most competitive categories in sport: boots. Or cleats as they call them at Nike HQ.

We were desperate to get our hands on a pair. They were sure to be terrible, right?

We were pleasantly surprised. In fact, Kane's SKX 01's are a bit of a game changer.

(Image credit: Skechers)

Our intrepid boot tester, Lolade Jinadu, put them through a week of testing. What he found was a light boot, suitable for most feet (particularly players with wide feet).

They were comfortable right out of the box, and they look every bit the premium level football boot. Read Lolade's full review here.

Most interesting was the price point: £195. That's about £50 cheaper than the equivalent Nike boot that Kane scored his 60-odd England goals in. Skechers had low-balled Nike.

Heading into the madness of Cyber Week, we had our eyes peeled for a Black Friday deal on Kane's Skechers which would make them even more of a tempting proposition. Finally, one has arrived. ProDirect have moved and slashed £50 off their blue/green SKX 01s with the slightly higher FitKnit collar.

Skechers SKX -1 FG

Was £195 Now £145

Harry Kane has hit 22 goals in 17 games wearing these. Boots in the same category (E.g. the Nike Phantom GX) retail for £234.99. Skecher's aim is to entice people away from the established giants and with this price and quality, you'd back them to succeed.

