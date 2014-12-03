Arsenal 1-0 Saints: Which Gunner made the difference for the first time in nine games?

Arsenal left it late to overcome stubborn Southampton but Alexis Sanchez's 89th-minute strike proved enough.

Although still in third place, Saints have now suffered their first consecutive defeats under Ronald Koeman, while Arsenal have moved into sixth place, two points behind the Champions League places and three behind tonight's opponents.

Southampton defended resolutely, making 39 clearances, but offered little at the other end with only 1 shot on target. England goalkeeper Fraser Forster seemed to have held them at bay but Aaron Ramsey squeezed the ball through for Sanchez to score with Arsenal's seventh attempt on target.

Match facts

Arsenal have scored 7 goals in the final 5 minutes of Premier League games in 2014/15 – more than any other side.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Southampton (W6 D4).

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 20 home league games against the Saints (W15 D5).

The last 5 league games involving Arsenal have all been 0-0 at half-time.

Southampton mustered just 1 shot on target in the match, their lowest total in a Premier League game this season.

It is only Wenger's second victory over Ronald Koeman in eight previous encounters (D4 L2).

Southampton’s 4 Premier League defeats this season have all come against sides that finished in the top six of the 2013/14 Premier League table (Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham).

It was the first time in 9 league games that Aaron Ramsey has been involved in a goal for Arsenal.

Saints have lost back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since April.

