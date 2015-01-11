Arsenal 3-0 Stoke: What have the Potters surprisingly done more than any other team this season?

Arsenal strolled to a comfortable win over Stoke, leapfrogging north London rivals Tottenham, with Alexis Sanchez the undisputed star of the show.

The Gunners started brightly, and had forced Potters keeper Asmir Begovic into two good early saves before making an early breakthrough. Sanchez floated a perfect cross into the six-yard box, and defender Laurent Koscielny headed home after just five minutes.

Sanchez then bagged one for himself, exchanging passes with Santi Cazorla, before firing the ball in at Begovic's near post. He made it three with a deflected free-kick early in the second half, as Arsenal coasted to a much-needed three points. Stoke rarely threatened, mustering just two shots on target.

Laurent Koscielny has now scored 2 goals in each of his 5 Premier League seasons with Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 19 Premier League goals this season - more than any other player (12 goals and 7 assists).

Stoke have now conceded more goals from set-pieces than any other Premier League side this season (13).

Only West Ham (14) have scored more headed goals than the Gunners this season (8).

The Gunners have lost just 1 of their last 28 Premier League games at the Emirates (won 19, drawn 8, lost 1).

Mark Hughes has never won a Premier League game away at Arsenal as an opposition coach, losing all 8 visits (with 5 different clubs).

The Gunners have won their last 13 home games in a row against Stoke.

Although Sanchez was the star man, Santi Cazorla topped the passing stats (83 completed), with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completing the most take-ons (6)

Arsenal have ended a run of 6 Premier League games without a clean sheet.

The Potters have won just 2 of their last 9 away Premier League fixtures (drawn 2, lost 5).

Analyse this match with Stats Zone