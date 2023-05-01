Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Tuesday 2 May, 8.00pm BST

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Chelsea is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal need to dust themselves down and get their Premier League title bid back on track when crisis club Chelsea visit for a London derby.

The Gunners were thrashed 4-1 by title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad last week in a huge blow to their chances of earning a first English crown in 19 years, extending their winless run to four games.

Chelsea are in even worse form, though; Frank Lampard has lost each of his five games as interim manager and the Blues look set for a bottom-half finish despite their big-spending season.

A goal from Gabriel decided their first meeting of the season at Stamford Bridge in November as Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Mohamed Elneny, Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba remain in the treatment room for Arsenal.

Chelsea are without Armando Broja, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount and Reece James.

Form

Arsenal: LDDDW

Chelsea: LLLLL

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Tuesday 2 May in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.