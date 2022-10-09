Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Sunday 9 October, 4.30pm BST

Mikel Arteta’s men go into the weekend on top of the Premier League table thanks to a fantastic start to the season. The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners against arch-rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab) last weekend, a result which has raised belief at the Emirates Stadium. It is not just Arsenal (opens in new tab)’s results that have been excellent so far in 2022/23; they are performing at a high level too, and confidence in the camp must be extremely high right now.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) have had a tougher opening to the new campaign. Held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton (opens in new tab) last weekend, the Reds are ninth in the standings after failing to win five of their first seven matches. A defeat on Sunday would leave Jurgen Klopp’s side with a mountain to climb in the title race, with Arsenal having the chance to move 14 points clear of their upcoming opponents with a win.

Still, for all their problems of late Liverpool are capable of causing Arsenal problems. They won this fixture 2-0 last term and also won at the Emirates in the semi-final of the League Cup. But if Arsenal can come out on top on Sunday, it would arguably be their best result of the season to date.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny for this crunch clash, but Cedric Soares could return to the matchday squad.

Liverpool will have to make do without Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Robertson.

Form

Arsenal: WWLWW

Liverpool: DDWWL

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Arsenal vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Other games

This is the penultimate match of Sunday, and the only one taking place in this timeslot.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 9 October and it is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

