Arsenal vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Looking for am Arsenal vs West Ham United? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs West Ham United is on Amazon Prime in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Mikel Arteta's men will resume their Premier League title challenge with this London derby on Boxing Day.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) have made a magnificent start to the season, winning 12 and drawing one of their first 14 top-flight matches.

West Ham (opens in new tab) have not fared quite so well up to now, and David Moyes has started to come under pressure at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal were dealt a major blow earlier this month when Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe will also miss out.

West Ham will have to make do without Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd, but Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca could be involved after injury.

Form

Arsenal have taken 22 points from the last 24 available, and are five clear of Manchester City (opens in new tab) at the top of the table.

West Ham have lost four of their last five league games and sit 16th in the standings, just a point outside the bottom three.

Referee

The referee for Arsenal vs West Ham United has not been appointed yet.

Stadium

Arsenal vs West Ham United will be played at the 60,260-seater Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs West Ham United kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Monday 26 December in the UK. The game is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.