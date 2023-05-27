Arsenal vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bukayo Saka celebrates after Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League in January 2023.

Arsenal vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Looking for an Arsenal vs Wolves? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK.

Arsenal will be looking to end the season on a high when they host Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have missed out on the Premier League title but this has still been an excellent season for Mikel Arteta's men.

Wolves will hope this is not their last match under Julen Lopetegui, who has been linked with a surprise exit from Molineux in recent days.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal will have to make do without Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho this weekend.

Form

Arsenal have taken only nine points from the last 24 available, allowing Manchester City to overtake them at the top of the table.

Wolves have won just one of their last four games, while they have not triumphed away from home since February 11.

Referee

Andre Marriner will be the referee for Arsenal vs Wolves.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Wolves will be played at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.