The man widely linked with a move to the Emirates is delighted to be heading to North London, according to Back of the Net's Paul Watson...



French striker Olivier Giroud believes ArsenalâÂÂs apparent decision to move for the 28-year-old marksman is a huge boost for Olivier Giroud and everyone connected with Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking to add attacking options to his squad after the 2011-12 campaign saw the Gunners once again finish without silverware.

Wenger has already pounced for German hitman Lukas Podolski and is now close to securing the services of Montpellier man Giroud, who is all in favour of the switch.

âÂÂThis is a great deal for Olivier Giroud, Olivier GiroudâÂÂs girlfriend Jennifer and Olivier GiroudâÂÂs friends and family,â Giroud enthused to FourFourTwo.com.

âÂÂItâÂÂs a no lose situation for anyone attached to Olivier Giroud. At worst IâÂÂll have a forgettable season and be sold back to a French team with an extra ã500,000 in my pocket and a collection of dinner party anecdotes about more famous players.

âÂÂObviously Olivier Giroud has a proud tradition of buying expensive cars and clothes, living in a spacious, penthouse apartment fitted with an elaborate home cinema system and tipping waiting staff just a little more than 12.5%, so Arsenal will fit in nicely with that.

âÂÂThere were fears that the poor standard of cuisine, lack of ski slopes and inconsistent pronunciation of both Olivier and Giroud would make this a less attractive option but IâÂÂm delighted to say that a dumper truck of money has eased my concerns.âÂÂ

When asked whether he believed he would be a hit with the Gunnersâ fans, Giroud was emphatic.

âÂÂI honestly believe that Arsenal fans will soon speak of Olivier Giroud with the same fondness they have for Marouane Chamakh,â he declared.

With Giroud ready to form an appetising attacking trident with Robin Van Persie and Podolski, ArsenalâÂÂs website has announced that February 9th rather than December 15th, as previously advertised, is the scheduled date that the Gunners exit the title race.

