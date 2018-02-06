Arsenal's Reiss Nelson pulls off lovely skill for U23s goal against Everton

Arsenal's U23s thrashed Everton 4-0 in their Premier League 2 fixture on Monday night, in front of 357 people at Meadow Park.

But those among the modest crowd were presented a treat as Nelson stole the show with a sublime individual effort in the 26th minute to put the hosts two goals ahead.

The 18-year-old collected possession from Joe Willock, who got three assists on the night, before casually rolling the ball around Toffees goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt and applying a tidy finish.

He's got 12 first-team appearances to his name already with good reason...

