Arsenal's Reiss Nelson pulls off lovely skill for U23s goal against Everton
The highly-rated 18-year-old forward shows he can do it on a cold night in Borehamwood
Arsenal's U23s thrashed Everton 4-0 in their Premier League 2 fixture on Monday night, in front of 357 people at Meadow Park.
But those among the modest crowd were presented a treat as Nelson stole the show with a sublime individual effort in the 26th minute to put the hosts two goals ahead.
The 18-year-old collected possession from Joe Willock, who got three assists on the night, before casually rolling the ball around Toffees goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt and applying a tidy finish.
He's got 12 first-team appearances to his name already with good reason...
