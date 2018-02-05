Lallana sent off for violent conduct after return to action with Liverpool's U23s
Lallana's comeback didn't exactly go to plan, as the Reds midfielder was sent off playing for the under-23s
Liverpool star Adam Lallana was shown a red card on his return from injury for their under-23 side on Monday.
Lallana has not played since the defeat to Swansea City on January 22 after suffering a "little tear" in his thigh, and his comeback was cut short just past the hour when he reacted angrily to a challenge from Tottenham Under-23 captain George Marsh.
After the pair went up for a header, a furious Lallana jumped on Marsh's back and wrapped his hands around his throat, forcing referee David Rock to issue a straight red card.
Liverpool also had George Johnston dismissed in the 1-0 defeat, in which first-teamers Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings also featured.
It is not believed that Lallana will be suspended for any first-team duties.
