Colombian side Fortaleza release new kit inspired by emojis
The second division side have released a new strip which targets millennials and general lovers of the ideograms
In a world where words are losing out to emojis, Fortaleza have jumped on the bandwagon in the hope of appealing to their younger audience.
The Bogota-based club, who have recently been relegated to the Category First B division, unveiled their new kit on Periscope – and the social media reaction seemed to be overwhelmingly positive.
EL MEJOR UNIFORME DEL MUNDO:HECHO POR EMOJIS ! February 5, 2018
Colombian designer Paco Cepeda was one of the brains behind the kit, and explained the thinking behind his creative white and blue strips.
Cepeda wrote on Twitter: "We created this shirt alongside more than 2,000 children who play in Fortaleza ... which speaks their language. It is inclusive, friendly, and brings them closer to the team.
"It's a shirt designed for the target: millennials! Soccer is fun!"
It's a smiley face and thumbs up from FFT .
