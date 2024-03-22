Aston Villa vs Chelsea - WIN tickets to watch Premier League match at Villa Park
Win tickets to see Aston Villa play Chelsea in the Premier League in April
Aston Villa and Chelsea meet for the second time in the Premier League this season on Saturday 27 April, and FFT have teamed up with EA Sports to offer one lucky winner two tickets to the match.
A crucial match for both sides in their Premier League campaigns, this game could prove the difference between Aston Villa qualifying for the Champions League or having to settle for a Europa League spot next term. Of course, the next months will prove pivotal, though after the game against Chelsea there will only be a few more opportunities to pick up essential points.
Chelsea, meanwhile, will want to finish the season as strongly as possible, after a difficult term under Mauricio Pochettino. While European football once again looks unlikely for next season, closing the gap to the teams above could give the Blues an outside shot of qualifying for the Europa Conference League at least.
The reverse fixture in September saw Aston Villa shock their opponents 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Ollie Watkins scoring the only goal of the game after Malo Gusto had been sent off earlier in the game. Chelsea will therefore be looking to exact revenge on their opponents, though that might prove a tall order considering the quality of football Unai Emery has got his team playing in the Midlands.
The pair also met at Villa Park in February for a fourth round FA Cup replay - following a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge - with Chelsea the victors courtesy of a 3-1 win.
