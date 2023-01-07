Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Danny Ings celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Brighton as a flare is thrown onto the pitch.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream and match preview

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa vs Stevenage live stream is being shown in the UK on the BBC Red Button. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Villa (opens in new tab) have benefited from the fabled new manager bounce under Unai Emery, pulling clear of the Premier League relegation zone and into mid-table.

Given they are highly unlikely to go down, Villa should take the FA Cup seriously this season.

Stevenage are pushing for promotion to the Championship and they could cause Villa one or two problems here.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Villa will have to make do without Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn and Diego Carlos this weekend.

Stevenage could hand a debut to Jake Forster-Caskey after the midfielder joined the club from Charlton this week.

Form

Villa have lost only one of their last five Premier League outings, although they have also been eliminated from the EFL Cup by Manchester United (opens in new tab) under Emery.

Stevenage have lost only one of their last 15 matches in League One, a run which has lifted them up to second spot.

Referee

Graham Scott will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Stevenage.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Stevenage will be played at the 42,785-capacity Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Stevenage kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 January in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK on the BBC Red Button.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

