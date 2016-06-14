Match Austria vs Hungary, Euro 2016 Group F



KO 5pm, Tue 14 June



Venue Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux



Your hostGregor MacGregor

[View the story "Austria vs Hungary – Euro 2016 live with FourFourTwo" on Storify]



Austria vs Hungary – Euro 2016 live with FourFourTwo

Stats Zone analysis of this opening Group F encounter and much more…

Storified by FourFourTwo· Tue, Jun 14 2016 14:58:42

FourFourTwo

Hello and welcome for this live feature on the game from the Matmut Atlantique stadium…

Euro 2016 news hub • Euro 2016 guide • Euro 2016 analysis