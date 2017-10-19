Barcelona's Gerard Pique gets sent off for handball after thinking he'd scored

It's been a tough few weeks for Pique, who has consistently been on the receiving end of jeers for his outspoken views about the Catalonia independence referendum.

Even on the pitch things are tough for the Spain international, who was shown a red card just before half-time in Barcelona's 3-1 Champions League victory over Olympiakos on Wednesday night.

With Barça already a goal up thanks to Dimitrios Nikolaou's own goal in the 18th minute, Pique thought he'd added a second when he bundled the ball into the net.

However, it turned out the 30-year-old used his hand and was subsequently sent off by referee Willie Collum who, interestingly, was assisted by Tory MP linesman Douglas Ross.

In the video below, look out for the priceless reaction from two giggling Barcelona fans who surely must have thought the goal had stood.

