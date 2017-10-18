Tory MP to miss major debate to run the line at Barcelona vs Olympiakos

Ross is a qualified professional assistant referee who officiates in Scottish Premiership matches.

But for Wednesday night, he's had the call-up for Barça's Champions League Group D fixture against Olympiakos at the Camp Nou.

Ross, who won the Moray seat ahead of SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson in the summer general election, has had to declare earnings of more than £2,700 for his work as an assistant referee domestically and on the continent.

Despite the 34-year-old's absence from the vote, however, Moss's party is behind him all the way.

A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said: "There will be many Scottish Conservative representatives in this debate.

"Douglas has held more than 50 surgeries since becoming an MP and has met personally with Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke to discuss local cases which have arisen from those.

"Despite what the SNP thinks, the people of Moray are right behind Douglas and his refereeing, as they showed decisively when they elected him as their MP just a few months ago."

Onside!

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com