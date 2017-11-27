Barcelona's Lionel Messi has goal disallowed despite ball clearly crossing the line

Half an hour into Barcelona's tight contest with los Che, Messi had a strike from range which Neto spilled into his own net.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper eventually batted the ball away, but the official failed to realise it had clearly already crossed the line.

Thanks to La Liga's lack of goal-line technology – mainly due to league president Javier Tebas's primary concerns about costs – the goal wasn't awarded by referee Ignacio Iglesias.

Messi's disallowed goal obviously crossed the line.Question:Do you think video Video Assistant Referee should have been introduced to La Liga this season?November 27, 2017

Messi and his Barcelona team-mates were left fuming at the decision in the La Liga clash which ended 1-1.

Rodrigo put Valencia ahead early in the second half before Jordi Alba scored a vital equaliser eight minutes from time.

