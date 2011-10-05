The Battle of Manchester, football trafficking and a trip to the seaside

We donÃ¢ÂÂt know if youÃ¢ÂÂve heard, but thereÃ¢ÂÂs a bit of noise coming from Manchester this season.

For the first time in over 40 years, United and City are locked in a meaningful battle Ã¢ÂÂ and we have the full story from the men involved in the November issue of FourFourTwo, out now.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs on: the fight for footballing supremacy. FourFourTwo investigates the shift in power towards Roberto ManciniÃ¢ÂÂs men, from MansourÃ¢ÂÂs millions and the rejuvenation of a city, to both teamsÃ¢ÂÂ scintillating starts. WhatÃ¢ÂÂs more, we speak to Mancini himself, as well as Paul Scholes, Nemanja Vidic, Micah Richards, Tom Cleverley and Brian Kidd. Phew.

Plus, Michael Cox of Zonal Marking uses our app FourFourTwo Stats Zone to analyse where and how United and City win their battles.



Sergio Aguero has looked a different class since his arrival in England. The Argentine superstar tells FFT about handling expectations, scoring goals and the Manchester weather Ã¢ÂÂ not to mention the relationship between his manager and a certain Carlos Tevez.

Also hitting the heights at last is Ashley Young, who has realised his overwhelming potential at Old Trafford. He answers our questions on becoming EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs new hope, beating his boyhood heroes 8-2 and how it feels to be leading the kids at Manchester United.

Of course, the title race and quest for Champions League glory isnÃ¢ÂÂt based solely in the north west. ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs Fernando Torres has endured a rocky start to his new life in London, but can he recover his world-conquering form of old? We thought weÃ¢ÂÂd ask him, in a tell-all exclusive. Did you know he used to be a keeper?

NandoÃ¢ÂÂs worries pale in comparison to some who wish to be as famous. Lured to Europe by false promises from false agents, thousands of young African wannabes are abandoned on the streets of Europe with no money and no food. FFT explores the tragic truth of football trafficking.

Our One-on-One this month is a bit of a cracker Ã¢ÂÂ no less than Rivaldo, once the best player in the world and still plying his trade in Brazil. He answers your questions on World Cups and why he regrets never playing in England Ã¢ÂÂ but not the face clutch against Turkey.

Heard the one about the player who watches Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory before every game? Or the club president who scattered 26kg of salt on his teamÃ¢ÂÂs pitch for luck? No? Then you need to read FFTÃ¢ÂÂs guide to footballÃ¢ÂÂs maddest superstitions.

One team donÃ¢ÂÂt need luck, and thatÃ¢ÂÂs Uruguay. With a superb youth system and thriving league, the South Americans have undergone a revolution under Oscar Tabarez to become one of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs best sides, despite having a population count lower than Scotland. Find out their secret in part four of our youth development series.

And if thatÃ¢ÂÂs not enough, we go on the road with Ipswich fans given a free trip to Blackpool, speak to Thiago Silva about Milan and Brazil, recall when Scottish teams were good as Rangers were a whisker away from the 1992-93 Champions League Final, pit the latest incarnations of PES and FIFA against each other and get a possession masterclass from Jack Wilshere. ItÃ¢ÂÂs all here, in the new November issue of FourFourTwo, on sale now.

The new issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by: Rivaldo, Rogerio Ceni, Frank Leboeuf, Sean Rigg, Paul Lake, Damian Lewis, Andrew Cole, Tony Book, Paddy Kenny, Ashley Young, Micah Richards, Jean-Marc Adjovi-Boco, Dave McPherson, Frank de Boer, Stuart McCall, Trevor Sinclair, David Wright, Jack Wilshere, Linus Hallenius, Greg Abbott, Neil Murray, Jason Roberts, Justin Moorhouse, Tom Cleverley, Steve Morison, Sergio Aguero, Diego Aguirre, Pieter Huistra, Gus Poyet, Danny Green, Oscar Tabarez, Brian Kidd, Thiago Silva, Nemanja Vidic, Gary McSwegan, Nick Worth, Paul Scholes, Fernando Torres, Tamika Mkandawire, Roberto Mancini, Scott Parker, Jean-Claude Mbvoumin, Fabian Coito, Michel Salgado, Ken Doherty and Stuff magazine, who review FIFA 12 and PES 2012 for us.