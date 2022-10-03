Best moulded football boots 2022: The latest ranges from Nike, Adidas, Puma and more

If you're somebody who tends to play their football on drier, firmer ground or artificial grass, you'll want to find the best moulded football boots on the market right now.

What are moulded football boots, we hear you ask? 'Mouldies' as they're commonly refereed to are plastic or rubber studs (traditionally round but now available in a range of shapes) that are undetachable from a boot's soleplate. This means that they cannot be removed or replaced. The advantage is that they can't unscrew and fall off. A disadvantage is that they cannot be replaced if worn down.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed for firmer playing surfaces. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best moulded football boots.

Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Most weightless Mercurial boots ever Colourways: White/Off Noir/Coconut Milk, Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White/Volt, Barely Green/Blackened Blue/Total Orange, Yellow Strike/Barely Grape/Coconut Milk/Sunset Glow | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass, indoor, turf | As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Beth Mead Unbelievably light Tighter around your feet Great traction

The latest in the peerless Nike Mercurial range, the Air Zoom Superfly IX, dropped in July 2022 and was given its first run out at the Women's Euros. They're worn this season by some of the biggest stars in the men and women's game, and will be seen extensively at Qatar 22.

Aside from looking drop dead gorgeous, in FFT's opinion at least, the Air Zoom Superfly IX is among the lightest boots on the market and offer unbeatable traction – making them ideal for speedy attacking players. The almost sticky skin on the upper is designed to assist with your touch, passing and shooting, while also offering decent protection.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the latter offering a moulded blend of shorter studs and blades across the soleplate.

Adidas X Speedportal Boots straight from the feet of Mohamed Salah – via Rick and Morty Colourways: Solar Green/Core Black/Solar Yellow, Core Black/Solar Red/Solar Green | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, artificial grass, turf | As worn by: Mohamed Salah, Alessia Russo, Lionel Messi Redesigned heel Extremely light Few colours just yet Very slim fitting: you may need the next size up

Released in conjunction with a specially made Rick and Morty short, the Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are a natural evolution from the last X model while upgrading on the look, feel and comfort of the model.

We were blown away when they landed. These are the best-looking Xs in years, with a freshly-designed heel and the brand-new, textless Adidas logo. Bravo.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the latter offering a moulded blend of shorter studs and blades across the soleplate.

Nike Mercurial Superfly VIII Elite Last season's efforts but by no means old news Colourways: Football Grey/Light Marine/Laser Blue/Blackened Blue, Black/Metallic Silver/Cave Stone/Metallic Gold, Chlorine Blue/Marina/Laser Orange | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass, indoor, turf | As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Beth Mead Stunning design with slick curves and colours Weightless and comfortable Design is one of Nike's busier Mercurials Nike have since brought out a new model

Last season's Nike offering, but still a cracking choice. In our Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 football boots review, we praised the lightness of these boots in particular. At just 190g, this is among the lightest boots ever, despite being made from a material that does offer genuine protection and durability. They're so noticeably light, that even FFT (not quite blessed with the speed, say, of a young Theo Walcott) felt the difference in a game situation. They also offer great traction thanks to a unique stud pattern and are tight on the foot without any chance of coming off.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the latter offering a moulded blend of shorter studs and blades across the soleplate.

Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite Comfortable, versatile and stylish Colourways: Black/Iron Grey/Black, Team Red/Mystic Hibiscus/Bright Crimson/White, Grey Fog/Sapphire/Volt, Black/Anthracite/Metallic Gold/Metallic Dark Grey, Guava Ice/Sunset Glow/Yellow Strike | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass, indoor, turf | As worn by: Virgil van Dijk, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane Versatile: worn by goalkeepers and strikers alike Great for wide feet Durable Not Nike's flashiest boots Few colourway options

The latest Tiempos are extremely comfortable and durable, and among the lightest on the market, weighing in at only 207g.

They feature a number of nifty little gadgets, including memory foam and touch pods, designed to specifically help you shoot, dribble and control the ball. The chevron studs have been specially designed to add traction, helping attacking players can change direction more easily – perfect for bursting past defenders.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the latter offering a moulded blend of shorter studs and blades across the soleplate.

Puma Future Z Lazertouch Proper leather... but still light Colourways: Black/White/Gold | Studs: Firm ground, multiground, artificial ground, soft ground, turf | As worn by: Neymar Leather Extremely light Classic design White sole/black leather not for everyone Lack of colourways

In our recent Puma Future Z Lazertouch football boots review, we praised the authentic leather used in boots worn by some of the nippiest wingers in world football. Neymar's version of the Future Z are lighter still, made by synthetic material as opposed to the leather on the Lazertouch, so you have a choice.

The boots are a fantastic fit, offer superb traction, look stunning and are light enough to make you feel as if you're wearing carpet slippers. The Future Z is geared towards attacking players specifically.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the latter offering a moulded blend of shorter studs and blades across the soleplate.

Umbro Velocita VI Pro The great British football boot of our time Nostalgic, British brand Genuinely gorgeous colourways Among the lightest available Traction could be better Soleplate lacks flexibility Scratchy material

FFT was positively stunned by how light they are when putting together our Umbro Velocita 6 football boots review.

Weighing in at 190g – the same as Nike Mercurial Vapours – this is an area where this boot sits comfortably alongside the absolute best in the business. During training and games we took these out for, we half expected to look down and find we were wearing Crocs. Fortunately, what we found down there was one of the best-looking boots on the market right now.

You'll absolutely fly past opponents in these, safe in the knowledge that if you are caught, you'll be well-protected by the tough shell and textile. There are some drawbacks, including a lack of flexibility in the soul. But check out our review to find out more about the pros and cons.

The boots only come in a firm ground version, offering a moulded blend of shorter studs and blades across the soleplate.

New Balance Furon V6+ Pro New Balance's worthy competition to the big boys Colourways: White/White/Orange, 'Impulse', Black/Alpha Pink, Raheem Sterling Jamaica Edition: Yellow/Green, White/Alpha Pink, Bleached Lime Glo/Citrus Punch, Black, Cobalt | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, artificial ground | As worn by: Harvey Elliott, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling

Lightweight, colourful and with touches of blue and red across them that just look beautiful, the New Balance Furon V6+ Pro are an absolute triumph. These boots will give strikers the edge in a foot race since they're so weightless – but they're also comfortable, too.

These are the boots that the likes of Sadio Mané and Bukayo Saka wear. Perfect for a speedster... and they look the business, too.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the latter offering a moulded blend of shorter studs and blades across the soleplate.

Adidas Copa Mundial The definitive Adi boot Colourways: Black and white | Studs: Firm ground Utterly timeless Cheaper than most boots Built for comfort over style

One for the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, with buttery soft K-leather ensuring your feet have room to breathe while staying warm and dry. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime.

The boots only come in a firm ground version, offering a moulded conical studs and across the soleplate.

Here at FourFourTwo, our boot testing procedure is all about getting boots on our feet and personally trying them out in kickabouts, training sessions and matches. Our writers test each pair over a number of weeks, in various playing conditions, in order to get a proper idea of what they're like on a football pitch.

This is the best way to find out if boots are better suited for firmer or softer ground, what level of traction they offer and how else they're geared towards improving a player's game. We're passionate about football boots and regularly attend launch events and Q&As to get as much information as possible from manufacturers and designers before we begin.

All of our reviews are honest (despite working with brands, nobody can "buy" a good review from us) and we always have real footballers in mind when giving recommendations.