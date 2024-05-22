Best soccer cleats for ankle support: Why there are fewer options than you might expect

The range of best soccer cleats for ankle support is unfortunately limited, as brands focus their efforts elsewhere

Questions are frequently asked about what the best soccer cleats for ankle support are, with players looking to mitigate the risk of any sprains, strains or injuries.

But, to tell the truth, no such soccer cleat currently exists for the sole purpose of providing extra ankle support. While the best soccer cleats are often designed with defenders, midfielders, strikers and even players with wide feet in mind, ankle support doesn't really enter the equation. 

Reviewer

A self-proclaimed football boot scientist and long-time boot collector, Subomi is better known as Sub on his platform SubStance Football, creating content across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. He creates content around football gear, while using his expertise in Material Science & Engineering to explain certain aspects of football gear technology that you won’t find anywhere else. 

