‘Bicycle kick for Chelsea against Leeds was the goal that gave me the biggest natural high in my career – even Gianfranco Zola was impressed by it’: Eidur Gudjohnsen relives magical Chelsea moment

Eidur Gudjohnsen’s time at Chelsea saw many highs - but none more impressive than the goal he scored against Leeds.

The former Blues striker devastated opposition defences for six years - netting 78 goals in 263 games for the West London club.

But it was his bicycle kick against Leeds that lives fondly in the memory of the 45-year-old today, especially as it even wowed Gianfranco Zola.

Eidur Gudjohnsen spent six years with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2003 at Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard charged down the right flank against the Yorkshire club. He swung in a cross to the centre of the box - it looked to be travelling away from Gudjohnsen, but the former Blues player managed to flip himself on his back and strike the ball into the corner of the net, stunning those in the stadium.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Gudjohnsen said of the goal: “It’s the one that gave me the biggest natural high. You dream of these things as a kid and practise it thousands of times in the garden or in training; to do it in the Premier League against a big rival like Leeds was very special indeed.

"I remember Zola telling me after the match, “Eidur, you showed me something special today”. That meant the world to me.”

The strike even wowed Gianfranco Zola (Image credit: PA)

Gudjohnsen left Chelsea in 2006, signing for Barcelona in an £8 million transfer on a four-year contract.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Icelandic admitted that he had some nerves playing for such a prestigious club but said that he was respected straight away by the players.

"I thought I knew pressure, but you don’t know what pressure is until you walk out at the Camp Nou as a Barcelona player – I had a bit of stage fright.

“I felt the players’ respect straight away, as I’d faced them all a number of times and they knew what I could do. And I thought I knew pressure, due to my previous two seasons winning trophies with Chelsea, but you don’t know what pressure is until you walk out at that stadium as a Barcelona player. It isn’t enough to win – you have to look good doing it. It was the first time in my career that I had a bit of stage fright, going out there. For me, it’s the Mecca of football.”

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea draw up bizarre seven-name managerial shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino: report

Chelsea to sell academy graduate for just £25m, in move that will anger Blues fans: report

Chelsea star pinpoints exact moment when things clicked under Mauricio Pochettino, helping to revive their season