Chelsea to sell academy graduate for just £25m, in move that will anger Blues fans: report

Chelsea fans may not have had much to cheer this season, but a strong end to the campaign left them feeling optimistic that the pieces are starting to fall into place.

However, their mood may darken again with news of the club’s plans to sell one of their burgeoning young talents to keep in line with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) this summer.

No club has spent more than Chelsea over the last two years, but the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League could see them put several talents in the shop window.

Chalobah's asking price has been set at £25m (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report in The Telegraph explains that Chelsea will consider bids of £25 million for versatile defender Trevoh Chalobah.

It is a sale that would anger the Blues supporters, as Chalobah ended the season in fine form, starting the final five games as Mauricio Pochettino’s side clinched Europa League football for next season.

Chelsea didn’t lose any of their games when Chalobah was in the starting line-up this term, but the Londoners could cash in on the 24-year-old to stay onside with PSR.

Pochettino got a tune out of his squad at the end of 2023/24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest were interested a year ago, and Chalobah is unlikely to be interesting in joining a club that can’t promise him European football next season.

It was an injury-hit season for the England Under-21 international, who missed the first half of the season with a thigh issue and only returned in February.

But the centre-back impressed on his return and Chelsea are in a strong selling position as Chalobah is contracted to June 2028 and valued at £11m by Transfermarkt.

The report adds that Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen – on loan at Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund this season – could also be sold as Chelsea look to profit on some of their homegrown stars.

Chelsea ended the season on a five-match winning run, starting with a 2-0 win over Spurs in which Chalobah scored, and finished sixth in the standings.

