Chelsea draw up bizarre seven-name managerial shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino: report

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new manager again after the club parted company with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea confirmed that the two parties had "mutually agreed to part ways" with Pochettino departing after just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge, during which he led them to a sixth-place finish following a strong end to the season.

All eyes will now be on who chairman Todd Boehly and Co. will turn to next and, predictably, there are a host of names being linked with the role.

Thomas Tuchel left Chelsea in September 2022, but could be back this summer

These names run from faces very familiar to Chelsea fans to up-and-coming bosses as the club appear to be spreading a wide net in their search in something of a bizarre shortlist.

Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is out of work after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season and Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Chelsea is "a concrete option" for the German, with "loose talks" taking place. He also mentioned recently departed Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as another candidate.

The Telegraph throw five more names in the mix as they report that the club will target a "more progressive coach".

Girona coach Michel and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness are both named, as are Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, both of whom secured automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Alamy)

They add that Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be on their shortlist, but rule out Burnley’s Vincent Kompany, who has this week been linked with the vacant Bayern Munich post.

Chelsea are believed to want a relatively quick appointment, with the club’s non-international players due back for the start of pre-season training on July 4.

Sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will head up the search.

