Big European cities with one major football club

Four-time European champions Ajax are by far the biggest club in Amsterdam, the capital and most populous city of the Netherlands (Image credit: Alamy)

Some towns ain't big enough for two major football clubs, it would seem...

Each of the places listed here has a population of at least 250,000 – but they all have just a single top team.

From Yorkshire to the Mediterranean via the Canary Islands, we take a look at some of the biggest one-club cities in Europe.