Black Friday: 12 of the best jackets on offer buy in the sales

The weather's getting colder - with jackets like this though, you can still look suave whether you're pounding the streets or standing in a dugout.

This Black Friday, there are some great reductions on the nicest jackets on ProDirect. Most of these are track jackets - they're good for wearing if you're going for a run but lots of these are similar to the ones you'll see Premier League stars donning before a game.

Check out the best reductions that you can get on jackets now.

1. Admiral 1974 Track Jacket

RRP: £50.00

Now: £30.00

Save £20.00

Admiral were the official kit suppliers of the England side, from 1974 until 1983. We got some classic designs in that period - though not many international tournaments.

This particular jacket though pays homage to the partnership as a whole, bringing the red and blue of England onto a bright white.

2. Nike Repel Academy Jacket

RRP: £43.00

Now: £30.00

Save £13.00

It's a similar colour scheme to the one Arsenal have utilised for their gorgeous third kit this season - and we're big fans of this Nike jacket.

A lush shade and made of luxurious material, this is a particularly nice item that wouldn't look out of place on anyone standing for the anthems. Though you'll probably just wear it to walk the dog.

3. Nike Dry Strike Track Jacket

RRP: £46.00

Now: £35.00

Save £16.00

Nike's pale blue/grey palettes have looked fantastic on Chelsea change strips in recent seasons.

This pale jacket looks great with yellow trim and it's particularly nice if you've got grey joggers to pair with it.

4. Adidas 70 Years Jacket

RRP: £85.00

Now: £55.00

Save £30.00

An Adidas jacket with the legendary three stripes down the shoulders? It's a staple of anyone's coatpeg.

This 70 Years jacket also features the letters LXX - Roman numerals for 70, dontcha know - on the back. An altogether classy effort, overall.

5. Puma England Track Jacket

RRP: £65.00

Now: £52.00

Save £13.00

We love Puma's Stone Roses-inspired England range and have written about the shirt version of this jacket before.

The jacket is just as nice. It resembles the current anthem jackets that the Three Lions wear but in our opinion... yep, we prefer it. There, we said it.

6. Admiral 1982 Track Jacket

RRP: £50.00

Now: £30.00

Save £20.00

Back to Admiral now and a twist on one of the most iconic England shirts of all time.

Yes, that Admiral shirt from the 1982 World Cup, with the horizontal shoulder blocks, has been reimagined. It looks excellent as a jacket - whether you're planning to do any sport in it or you just want to look fresh.

7. Nike FC Track Jacket

RRP: £75.00

Now: £52.00

Save £23.00

Nike's FC range is a reimagining of the Total 90 style of the early to mid-2000s - see that "FC" in the circle, like Nike used to do with numbers on international jerseys?

With bold blocks of colour, it's hard to be mad at this one. It only zips down to the middle - so bear that in mind.

8. Lotto Athletica II Jacket

RRP: £55.00

Now: £35.75

Save £19.25

With the Lotto logos down the sleeves and royal green palette, you'd forgiven for thinking this was something ripped straight from Roberto Baggio's locker during his Football Italia height.

Lotto were a big deal back in the 90s. Cafu was an ambassador and though they're not as big as they used to be, with a jacket as beautiful as this... we're struggling to see why.

9. Nike Dry Strike Track Jacket

RRP: £65.00

Now: £50.00

Save £15.00

Yep, you've seen these jackets. On England, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Paris-Saint Germain and Barcelona.

OK, not this jacket specifically. But the Nike design of the middle stripe of colour is particularly in fashion this season. This is a neutral burgundy/red version for your pleasure. It's lush.

10. Puma Bangkok Track Jacket

RRP: £65.00

Now: £40.00

Save £25.00

If there's one think that we've learned from Puma, they do faux-retro better than anyone - beautifully nostalgic clothes that actually, are brand new designs.

Their track jackets are no different. This one feels like it should be worn by Marcelo Bielsa during his Chile coaching days and has an exquisite 'Bangkok' badge on it.

11. Puma Moscow Track Jacket

RRP: £65.00

Now: £40.00

Save £25.00

OK, this one might be even nicer...

Another from Puma's city track jacket range, the Moscow edition is every bit as opulent as you'd imagine. Olive green, a sexy pattern and that badge. Wonderful stuff.

12. Adidas Tango Piste Jacket

RRP: £65.00

Now: £52.00

Save £13.00

Let's tone things down. Adidas are releasing a number of jackets, jumpers and joggers with the three stripes changing colour halfway down - this is in that style.

It's a very subtle design but this is everything you'd expect from the German manufacturer: high-quality, classy and superbly made.

