BotN: Polish celebratory vodka repurposed as misery vodka

The Back of the Net team report on Poland 0-1Czech Republic

Co-hosts Poland crashed out of Euro 2012 on Saturday evening following a 1-0 defeat to the Czech Republic, leaving their manager, players and fans with gallons of apparently unusable celebratory vodka.

However, a number of enterprising Poles soon found that the vodka, which they had planned to drink to acclaim PolandÃ¢ÂÂs progression to the quarter-finals, could just as easily be drunk to commiserate their disappointing group-stage exit at the hands of a limited Czech Republic side.

Ã¢ÂÂBefore the game, we were all really excited,Ã¢ÂÂ Leszek ÃÂleszyÃÂski, a 26-year old Wroclaw man, told FourFourTwo.com. Ã¢ÂÂWhen we were dominating the first half, everyone was sure that come 90 minutes weÃ¢ÂÂd be cracking open the celebratory vodka to toast a Poland victory.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThen when we lost, we thought weÃ¢ÂÂd have to throw the celebratory vodka away. Until someone pointed out that we could totally pretend that the celebratory vodka was actually misery vodka, and drink it anyway.Ã¢ÂÂ



Vodka: popular



Petr JirÃÂ¡ÃÂekÃ¢ÂÂs 72nd-minute goal condemned Poland to defeat, and spoiled the victory party of manager Franciszek Smuda.

Ã¢ÂÂI had planned to sit at a bare wooden table illuminated by a single lightbulb and drink celebratory vodka until I fell over from sheer joy,Ã¢ÂÂ he told journalists. Ã¢ÂÂBut now that plan has been ruined. So instead, IÃ¢ÂÂll be sitting at that table, under that lightbulb, drowning my sorrows with misery vodka until I fall over from abject despair.Ã¢ÂÂ

Despite the gloom of missing out on a last-eight place, many Poles could take comfort in the simultaneous elimination of old foes Russia, 1-0 losers against Greece.

Ã¢ÂÂThatÃ¢ÂÂs RussiaÃ¢ÂÂs celebratory vodka ruined! TheyÃ¢ÂÂll have no use for celebratory vodka now!Ã¢ÂÂ ÃÂleszyÃÂski crowed, pouring himself another vodka. Ã¢ÂÂDo you know, I reckon this misery vodka could easily pass as schadenfreude vodka.Ã¢ÂÂ

More match reports from Back of the Net:SWE 2-3 ENG: Ice-cool England dispatch Sweden with ruthless efficiency... UKR 0-2 FRA: Ukraine, 400-year-old God of Thunder unable to stop FranceESP 4-0 IRE: Trapattoni pinpoints kick-off as turning point for IrelandITA 1-1 CRO: Croatia refuse to give in, grab socially awkward point with ItalyPOR 3-2 DEN: Postiga karaoke triumph enrages bitter Ronaldo

During the Euros, Back of the Net will tweet live during the match.

Follow the commentary at http://twitter.com/backofthenetFFT

...and FourFourTwo's updates at http://twitter.com/FourFourTwo