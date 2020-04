BotN: Things starting to look bad for Holland, admits Van Marwijk

Back of the Net report on Portugal 2-1 Holland

Holland boss Bert van Marwijk has admitted that his Dutch side have it all to do to secure a place in the quarter-finals after defeat against Portugal left them with no points on the board and no games remaining.

Van Marwijk's 2010 World Cup finalists were amongst the pre-tournament favourites but a sluggish opener against Denmark, sluggish second game against Germany and sluggish final match against Portugal have seen their odds slide considerably from 4/1 to âÂÂ/1 with most bookmakers.

Trailing second-placed Portugal by six points with no games left to play, coach Van Marwijk has been forced to confess that it might not be HollandâÂÂs year.

gâÂÂI canâÂÂt deny that we have made things hard for ourselves by losing every one of our scheduled fixtures at the competition,â Van Marwijk told FourFourTwo. âÂÂWe arenâÂÂt exactly in the box seat in Group B.

âÂÂIn an ideal world we would have picked up nine points by now, failing that seven, six, five, four, three or indeed one point. But we still have a lot to give in this competition and I donâÂÂt think anyone will be writing us off just yet.âÂÂ



"Look on the floor⦠they might have dropped a point"

The Dutch will take heart from the Czech RepublicâÂÂs gutsy run at Euro 2008, when they shrugged off being eliminated in the group stages to set up a three-team quarter-final against Turkey and Croatia, then a semi-final against Turkey, Croatia and Germany before suffering a heart-breaking final defeat at the hands of Spain, Germany, Turkey and Croatia.

