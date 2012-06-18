BotN: Things starting to look bad for Holland, admits Van Marwijk

Back of the Net report on Portugal 2-1 Holland

Holland boss Bert van Marwijk has admitted that his Dutch side have it all to do to secure a place in the quarter-finals after defeat against Portugal left them with no points on the board and no games remaining.

Van Marwijk's 2010 World Cup finalists were amongst the pre-tournament favourites but a sluggish opener against Denmark, sluggish second game against Germany and sluggish final match against Portugal have seen their odds slide considerably from 4/1 to Ã¢ÂÂ/1 with most bookmakers.

Trailing second-placed Portugal by six points with no games left to play, coach Van Marwijk has been forced to confess that it might not be HollandÃ¢ÂÂs year.

gÃ¢ÂÂI canÃ¢ÂÂt deny that we have made things hard for ourselves by losing every one of our scheduled fixtures at the competition,Ã¢ÂÂ Van Marwijk told FourFourTwo. Ã¢ÂÂWe arenÃ¢ÂÂt exactly in the box seat in Group B.

Ã¢ÂÂIn an ideal world we would have picked up nine points by now, failing that seven, six, five, four, three or indeed one point. But we still have a lot to give in this competition and I donÃ¢ÂÂt think anyone will be writing us off just yet.Ã¢ÂÂ



"Look on the floorÃ¢ÂÂ¦ they might have dropped a point"

The Dutch will take heart from the Czech RepublicÃ¢ÂÂs gutsy run at Euro 2008, when they shrugged off being eliminated in the group stages to set up a three-team quarter-final against Turkey and Croatia, then a semi-final against Turkey, Croatia and Germany before suffering a heart-breaking final defeat at the hands of Spain, Germany, Turkey and Croatia.

