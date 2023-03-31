Bournemouth vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Saturday 1 April, 3pm BST

Bournemouth vs Fulham is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Bournemouth (opens in new tab) will be looking to climb out of the bottom three when Fulham visit the south coast on Saturday.

The Cherries are just a point adrift of safety as they attempt to upset the odds and stay in the Premier League.

Fulham (opens in new tab) remain in the mix for European football, although they are outsiders in that particular race.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Bournemouth will need to assess Illia Zabarnyi, Marcus Tavernier and Junior Stanislas ahead of this crunch clash with Marco Silva's men.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of Neeskens Kebano, Layvin Kurzawa and Shane Duffy this weekend.

Aleksandar Mitrovic faces the prospect of a lengthy ban for grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh in a loss to Manchester United (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup. Willian is also banned after receiving a red card in that match.

Form

Fulham took just one point from the last nine available prior to the recent international break.

Bournemouth have lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League, with their sole victory in that time coming against Liverpool (opens in new tab).

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Bournemouth vs Fulham.

Stadium

Bournemouth vs Fulham will be played at the 11,379-capacity Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth vs Fulham kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 April in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.