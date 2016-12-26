Boxing Day Wrap: The things you might have missed today

You may have missed the scores from a busy Boxing Day fixture list, but these were the big stories in the Premier League, as a true Blue hero racked up 50 goals, a Hornet made it to 100, Big Sam got his Crystal Palace tenure underway and there was the obligatory returning player scoring at his former stamping ground.

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Big Sam made his debut in the Palace dugout, coming into the game with the worst Boxing Day record of all Premier League managers ever. However by installing Andros Townsend back in the side he helped avoid another festive defeat: the former Spurs winger slipped in Yohan Cabaye to open the scoring before Heurelho Gomes gave away a penalty, then saved it, Damien Delaney returned the favour by fouling in his own box, and Troy Deeney stepped up to smack in his 100th goal for Watford.

#watfordfc 1-1 #CPFC (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/voLgwyIJLB): The move for Cabaye's goal; one shot on target: goal. pic.twitter.com/iLQakUemrp

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) December 26, 2016

Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi came in for the Gunners but they struggled to break down a typically solid Tony Pulis-inspired rear-guard effort from the Baggies. Three late substitions from Arsene Wenger failed to find a breakthrough until Giroud rose in the 86th minute to convert a cross for his seventh goal in five starts and send the north London club leapfrogging over Manchester City in the league table, up to third.

21 - Arsenal have scored in all 21 of their Premier League games against WBA, the best 100% record in the competition. Bagged.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

A stalemate looked likely at Turf Moor until Andre Gray scored in the 80th minute with a mistake from Victor Valdes helping Burnley to a Boxing Day victory. Sean Dyche will have greatly appreciated three valuable points against a fellow relegation battler, and the result saw the home side fly up to 14th in the table following victory in the first meeting between the two sides since 1976.

80 - GOAL! - Vokes flick on puts Gray through on goal and he smashes home in the bottom corner! #ClaretsLIVE 1-0

— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 26, 2016

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Without N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa, many thought this might be the week that the Blues slip up. Not to be: Conte went striker-less instead pushing Eden Hazard up front with Willian and Cesc Fabregas coming into the side. And the Spaniard provided the inspiration, setting up his compatriot Pedro before Hazard sealed the result by notching his 50th Chelsea goal from the penalty spot. Pedro then grabbed another minutes before the end.

9 - Pedro has had a hand in nine goals in nine Premier League apps at Stamford Bridge this season (4 goals, 5 assists). Form.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Leicester City missed Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium as Kevin Mirallas opened the scoring. Romelu Lukaku then doubled the visitors' lead as the Toffees bounced back from that late Merseyside Derby defeat. The Foxes had laid out Jamie Vardy masks across the stadium before the game but lacked the cutting edge that the England man provides as they were unable to find a way past Ronald Koeman's men.

7 - Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of Everton’s 11 Premier League away goals this season (64%). Reliant.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Man Utd 3-1 Sunderland

Zlatan Ibrahimovic knocked in his 17th goal of the season and set up Daley Blind who charged into the Black Cats' box from left-back to open the scoring at Old Trafford. Henrikh Mkhitaryan then added to the scoreline with a sublime goal before Fabio Borini smashed in a volley to stop United keeping it clean at the back. The Red Devils moved up level with Spurs, having played a game more.

21 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic registered his first assist in his last 21 league games (since April 2016). Gift.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

Andre Ayew returned to his old club to open the scoring in this basement-dwellers' battle. Further strikes by Winston Reid and Michail Antonio saw the Hammers take the points, but there was still time for Fernando Llorente to net, and continue his recent fine form in front of goal, before Andy Carroll also got on the scoresheet to round off the proceedings at the Liberty.

9 - Nine of Andre Ayew's 13 goals in the Premier League have come at the Liberty Stadium. Surroundings.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Hull 0-3 Manchester City

Manchester City left it late as they eventually overcame a stubborn Hull outfit. A foul on Raheem Sterling by Andrew Robertson enabled Yaya Toure to stroke home a tenth successfully completed penalty for the Ivorian (a 100 per cent record) in the 72nd minute. Kelechi Iheanacho then added to the best goals per minutes record in the Premier League currently before an unfortunate Curtis Davies own goal in the last minute sealed the win.

61 – David Silva has provided more Premier League assists than any other player in the competition since his debut. Visionary.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

More analysis • Stats Zone