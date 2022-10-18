Brentford vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Wednesday 19 October, 7.30pm BST

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered.

Graham Potter's side ran out 2-0 winners against Aston Villa (opens in new tab) on Sunday, as a Mason Mount brace made it five victories on the bounce in all competitions for the Blues.

It was far from a flawless performance from Chelsea (opens in new tab), who took advantage of individual errors made by the home team and had Kepa Arrizabalaga to thank for making several superb stops to continually deny Villa's attack.

Yet Chelsea are going along nicely under Potter. They head into the midweek round of fixtures in fourth place, while the clean sheet at Villa Park was their fourth on the bounce in all competitions. Potter will be delighted with the way his players have responded to his methods.

Brentford (opens in new tab) were also victorious last time out, as two goals from Ivan Toney saw off Brighton at the Gtech Community Stadium. That was an important win for Thomas Frank's side, who had previously gone three games without one.

The Bees will therefore head into this fixture with renewed confidence after climbing into the top half of the table over the weekend.

Brentford will have to make do without Christian Norgaard, Thomas Strakosha and Aaron Hickey for this west London derby, while Pontus Jansson is a major doubt with a hamstring strain.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Reece James for Wednesday's match. Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech are hoping to be involved, and Arrizabalaga will keep his place between the sticks despite the fact Edouard Mendy is available again.

Form

Brentford: WLDLW

Chelsea: WWWWL

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Brentford vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Brentford vs Chelsea will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Other games

Liverpool vs West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton and Bournemouth vs Southampton will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October and the match is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.