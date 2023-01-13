Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Saturday 14 January, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) head into this fixture seven points adrift of the top four and they cannot afford to fall too much further behind the Champions League places.

Jurgen Klopp's side were poor in a 3-1 defeat by Brentford (opens in new tab) in their last Premier League outing, after which they drew 2-2 with Wolves (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup.

Brighton (opens in new tab) are ticking along nicely and they will climb above the Reds with a win here.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo, James Milner and Roberto Firmino, while Darwin Nunez is a doubt.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Jakub Moder, but Leandro Trossard could be fit in time to feature.

Form

Liverpool have won just two of their five games since the domestic season resumed after the World Cup.

Brighton have lost only one of their last five matches in all competitions, and that was against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool will be played at the 30,750-capacity Amex Stadium in Falmer.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 14 January in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.