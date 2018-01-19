Brighton could be looking to buy Danish top-tier club Lyngby Boldklub

Danish Superliga club Lyngby are struggling financially as their parent company, Hellerup Finans, looks set to fold.

In the summer, Lyngby and Brighton had talks over a forming a professional partnership, according to Ekstra Bladet. But in light of Lyngby's financial woes, talks have accelerated and Brighton could now become co-owners of a club running a serious risk of liquidation.

However, should Brighton wish to make the purchase, they would have to take on Lyngby's debts which amount to around £800,000.

Should the deal go through, the two clubs could enjoy mutual gains on the field; Brighton having their pick of Lyngby's best young talents, with the Danish club able to take on the Premier League club's youngsters for valuable first-team experience.

