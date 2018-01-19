Crewe tease "major transfer news" before announcing young star has left

The League Two outfit teased some "major transfer news" on Thursday afternoon, adding in the customary emojis and token GIF to get their fans on the hook.

Thirteen minutes later, with Crewe fans excitedly waiting to hear who they were signing, they were cruelly told that their midfielder George Cooper had left to join Peterborough on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

This isn't the first time a club has shafted its fans so: in 2014, Leeds famously told fans "don't go to bed just yet... there is still work to be done" on deadline day – then announced that striker Matt Smith had joined Fulham, and forward Dominic Poleon was on his way to Oldham. And that was that.

Unsurprisingly, the response from Crewe fans this time wasn't too positive. Here's just a tiny taster of the (clean) comments...

Suffice to say, that could have been handled... better.

