Manchester United release a co-branded tractor

Manchester United officially unveiled their co-branded tractor with Yanmar at the club's Aon Training Complex on Thursday to mark a monumental feat for modern football.

Yanmar have been Manchester United's "global partner" since 2012 - so releasing a co-branded tractor was inevitable, really.

But what did United group managing director Richard Arnold have to say about the gorgeous new vehicle?

He told the club's official website: “Manchester United prides itself on having the very best, cutting-edge facilities both at the Aon Training Complex and Old Trafford and our diligence within these areas gives us a competitive advantage.

“The agricultural machinery produced by Yanmar is some of the best in its field, allowing us to concentrate on producing award winning pitches, year after year.

"The inclusion of Yanmar’s latest tractor model within the fleet of machinery used by our grounds team demonstrates how our commercial partnerships support our on the pitch activities."

So, when the chips are down in the Manchester United dressing room, Jose Mourinho can pick the players up again by reminding them of their great pitches. Thanks Yanmar.

