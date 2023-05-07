Brighton v Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton v Everton live stream and match preview, Monday 8 May, 5.30pm BST

Brighton v Everton is on BT Sport in the UK.

Brighton’s push for European qualification continues at home to an Everton side desperate for a win to jump out of the relegation zone.

The Seagulls earned a late win over Manchester United in midweek to leapfrog Spurs in the standings into sixth place.

Everton are languishing in second-last place, one point from safety, and have just four games remaining to get themselves out of trouble.

Brighton won the first meeting of the season 4-1 at Goodison Park in January.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Adam Lallana, Evan Ferguson, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey are carrying injuries and Pascal Gross is a doubt.

Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey and Ruben Vinagre are on Everton’s injury list.



Form

Brighton: WWLDW

Everton: DLDLL

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Brighton v Everton.

Stadium

Brighton v Everton will be played at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton v Everton kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Monday May 8 in the UK. The game is on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:





International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.