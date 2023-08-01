Bristol City season preview 2023/24: Why there's optimism at Ashton Gate

The Bristol City season preview 2023/24 has Robins fans hoping for some entertaining football, and, perhaps, a challenge for the play-off places.

Since gaining promotion from League One in 2015, Bristol City have consolidated in the Championship and are now looking to kick on once again. Relegation doesn't seem to be a major threat, but keeping hold of Alex Scott for the entire season could ultimately determine their success.

More goals are certainly needed, too, with Nahki Wells the squad's only player to reach double figures in the Championship - finding the net more frequently is of paramount importance if they are to push up the table.

Bristol City season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Aidan Connolly (@AidanConnolly19)

Last season was about as good as we expected. We never looked like making the play-offs, but nor was there a threat of relegation. Nice to have a semi-decent FA Cup run, too.

This season will be different because this squad has had a year to gel. With the early additions of Rob Dickie from QPR and Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie, we could do something special.

Our key player will be Alex Scott, the Championship’s Young Player of the Season. The Guernsey Grealish’s talent is largely recognised now. If he goes, how we spend the transfer money could have an impact.

Our most underrated player is Cameron Pring, and criminally so. He’s one of the division’s best left-backs.

Look out for 21-year-old forward Sam Bell, who became a regular during the second half of the season. He has explosive pace and can finish.

Alex Scott is expected to be the side's most important player this season (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The opposition player I’d love here is Gustavo Hamer, a brilliant midfielder.

The active player I’d love to have back is Niclas Eliasson – the best crosser of a football I’ve seen at City.

The pantomime villain will be Neil Warnock, as per. It looks like he’s going to be around forever. Having said that, nobody else could have kept Huddersfield up last season.

The thing my club really gets right is the pathway from academy to first team. We have so much young talent, and it’s nice to see it given a chance.

Nigel Pearson leads Bristol City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one change I’d make would be the sub-par merchandise the club have released for this term. Seriously, some of it is awful.

I’m least looking forward to playing Leicester, depending on who they keep hold of. West Bromwich Albion will be a lot stronger than last season, too.

The fan’s opinion of our gaffer is very positive. There’s optimism around the squad that Nigel Pearson is building.

If he left, he should be replaced by a manager who plays tidy football. Nobody wants to see hoof-ball. Steven Schumacher at Plymouth could be a good replacement.

We’ll finish 6th, says the optimist in me – a bit like Sunderland last season – but the realist in me says 10th, which would still be progress.

