Business as usual as Apertura kicks off

We may be just one round into the Apertura 2010, but there is a heart-warming familiarity to proceedings in Argentina. With over 150 players turning out for new employers Ã¢ÂÂ whether they were on the pitch, on the bench or just there in spirit Ã¢ÂÂ this was reassuring.

We had the Small ClubÃ¢ÂÂs coach moaning about the Big Club being favoured by the referees. We had the referees making shocking - truly shocking - decisions. We had some other decisions that may be categorized as merely Ã¢ÂÂdebateableÃ¢ÂÂ.

We had commentators discussing a replay while, in the real world and in real time, one side was busy finishing off a swift counter-attack down the other end. We had journalists refusing to take part in poking fun at one of the more bizarre inclusions in ArgentinaÃ¢ÂÂs World Cup squad, because 'heÃ¢ÂÂs my friend.Ã¢ÂÂ



We had penalties, red cards, flashes of brilliance, blatant hacks, handballs, and a couple of decent goals. We had 17 year olds making their debut, while 36 year olds won all three points. We had a group of barra brava/hooligans found carrying knives, marihuana, cocaine and LSD on the way to a game, but no arrests were made.

It was business as usual.

Despite this recognised framework of things we tend to see in Argentine football, the first week offered few clues as to what we can expect over the coming months.

The newly-promoted three took just one point between them, but should be satisfied with their first outing. None were on the receiving end of a thrashing. Olimpo took just 19 seconds to take the lead against Banfield, only to ultimately lose 2-1 to The Drill. Quilmes were one minute from losing to ColÃÂ³n but managed to grab a late equaliser, while All Boys were not necessarily the worst side on the pitch in the 1-0 defeat to Racing.

Last yearÃ¢ÂÂs champions Argentinos Juniors took just two minutes to throw away their first half lead against HuracÃÂ¡n. Estudiantes beat NewellÃ¢ÂÂs thanks to a Juan SebastiÃÂ¡n VerÃÂ³n penalty, while Rolando Schiavi was, remarkably, not amongst the weekendÃ¢ÂÂs three red cards after his enthusiastic shoulder charge.

The Big Five managed just three goals between them. Boca had to claw their way back from an early deficit, River scored their winner in time added on, and Racing needed a deflected freekick to fall to one of their defenders to take their three points.

San Lorenzo showed they are far from impressing in RamÃÂ³n DÃÂ­azÃ¢ÂÂ debut in the CiclÃÂ³n dugout while Independiente, predictably, fell to VÃÂ©lez. The reason this defeat was expected has little to do with the RojoÃ¢ÂÂs part in all this, but rather it is the merit of their victors.

VÃÂ©lez have, like all the other clubs, said farewell to a number of last yearÃ¢ÂÂs squad. But unlike their 19 contemporaries in Argentine top flight, they kept the same core of the team. Barring the odd change here and there, the Fortress have the same side as last year. Santiago Silva, whose goal Ã¢ÂÂ an Ã¢ÂÂEnglish goalÃ¢ÂÂ according to one journalist, by virtue of it being a header from a cross Ã¢ÂÂ gave VÃÂ©lez the three points, said Ã¢ÂÂsometimes itÃ¢ÂÂs better not to bring in lots of new players and build the side with players who know each other.Ã¢ÂÂ

When you are VÃÂ©lez and have the quality of players that they do, it is easy. When you are most of the other teams in Argentina - fighting relegation, fanÃ¢ÂÂs expectations, bankruptcy, or all three together - it is not so straight-forward. The next 18 rounds will show which formula is right.

Results

Arsenal 1-2 LanÃÂºs

Quilmes 1-1 ColÃÂ³n

Argentinos 1-2 HuracÃÂ¡n

NewellÃ¢ÂÂs 0-1 Estudiantes

Racing 1-0 All Boys

Banfield 2-1 Olimpo

River 1-0 Tigre

Gimnasia 0-0 San Lorenzo

VÃÂ©lez 1-0 Independiente

Godoy Cruz 1-1 Boca

