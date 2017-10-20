Charlie Daniels and Alfie Mawson become first Brits to join Juan Mata's 1% charity scheme

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is leading the campaign to encourage footballers to donate 1% of their wages to his Common Goal initivative.

"Common Goal allows me to focus on my career while forming part of something that can really help transform lives of those less fortunate. It’s a good thing for football.”

So far, the Spaniard's seminal work has inspired the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Mats Hummels, Julian Nagelsmann, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan to come forward and join his stellar cause.

In Bournemouth's Daniels and Swansea stopper Mawson, however, Mata has his first two English recruits – and would love more of his fellow Premier League stars to follow suit.

“I’ve been speaking to several English players who have shown an interest in Common Goal and it’s brilliant that Charlie and Alfie are the first players to make the pledge," said the Spaniard.

"They are both top Premier League players and their commitment is a great step in the evolution of Common Goal.”

"If my pledge can help spread the idea of Common Goal, especially the among younger players, then it will be one of the proudest achievements of my career."

Common Goal is a creation of streetfootballworld. Over the past 15 years, the organisation has assembled a global network of more 120 local charities that use football as a tool to tackle social issues ranging from gender equality in India, to peacebuilding in Colombia, to refugee integration in Germany.

