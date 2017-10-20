Nicklas Bendtner provides exquisite assist... for the wrong team

For once, Nicklas Bendtner has let his football do the talking this season – but unfortunately for him, this definitely wasn't one of his better nights.

The Danish striker has settled at Rosenborg brilliantly since signing in March, having scored 17 times in his 36 appearances in all competitions so far.

This, however, wasn't so positive. With Rosenborg trailing 2-0 at Roberto Mancini's Zenit Saint Petersburg, Bendtner received the ball just inside his own half before playing a lovely defence-splitting pass to send Emiliano Rigoni through on goal. The only problem was that Rigoni plays for Zenit, and kept his composure to put the Russian outfit three goals ahead.

The inverted Kevin De Bruyne, if you will.

Nicklas Bendtner grabbed an assist from a defence-splitting pass this evening...... But for the wrong team October 19, 2017

See also...

Serie D midfielder handed lengthy ban after 'urinating towards away fans'

Ex-Milan defender Kakha Kaladze runs for mayor of Tbilisi

Barcelona's Gerard Pique gets sent off for handball after thinking he'd scored

In Other News...