Chelsea squad for 2024/25: Enzo Maresca's full team for the Premier League, Conference League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Chelsea squad for 2024/25 has seen even more additions join the team, as well as a new manager in Enzo Maresca

Chelsea squad for 2024/25
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Chelsea squad for 2024/25 finally has to deliver - especially as Enzo Maresca replaces Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

But do Chelsea have a plan? Since the new owners entered the building in the summer of 2022, they’ve gone from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter to Maurizio Pochettino and now Enzo Maresca as manager (with a couple of interims to mix things up, too). I

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Robert SanchezGK
2Axel DisasiDF
3Marc CucurellaDF
4Tosin AdarabioyoDF
5 Benoit BadiashileDF
6Levi ColwillDF
7Raheem SterlingFW
8Enzo FernandezMF
10Mykhalo MudrykFW
11Noni MaduekeFW
12Filip JorgensenGK
13Marcus BettinelliGK
14Trevoh ChalobahDF
15Nicolas JacksonFW
16Lesley UgochukwuMF
17Carney ChukwuemekaMF
18Christopher NkunkuFW
19Armando BrojaFW
20Cole PalmerFW
21Ben ChilwellDF
22Kiernan Dewsbury-HallMF
23Conor GallagherMF
24Reece JamesDF
25Moises CaicedoMF
27Malo GustoDF
28Djorde PetrovicGK
29Wesley FofanaDF
31Cesare CasadeiDF
32Tyrique GeorgeFW
34Josh AcheampongDF
36Deivid WashingtonFW
37Omari KellymanMF
38Marc GuiuFW
40Renato VeigaMF
41Angelo GabrielFW
45Romeo LaviaMF
47Lucas BergstromGK
-Kepa ArrizabalagaGK
- Bashir HumphreysDF
-Tino AnjorinMF
-David Datro FofanaFW
-Romelu LukakuFW
- Pedro NetoFW

