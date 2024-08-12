Chelsea squad for 2024/25: Enzo Maresca's full team for the Premier League, Conference League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Chelsea squad for 2024/25 finally has to deliver - especially as Enzo Maresca replaces Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

But do Chelsea have a plan? Since the new owners entered the building in the summer of 2022, they’ve gone from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter to Maurizio Pochettino and now Enzo Maresca as manager (with a couple of interims to mix things up, too). I

n that same period Chelsea have recruited more than £1 billion in playing talent with varying success, yet how all these new players align with the philosophy of those various managers remains to be seen. Everything at Stamford Bridge right now feels incredibly disjointed, and just as it seemed Pochettino was bringing some balance last term, he was sacked.

Chelsea are in a mess of their own undoing, losing ground on rivals and looking far off what we expect from them in the modern era. The club needs a strong campaign to get things back on track.

The second half of 2023/24 is what made Chelsea’s season, however, and had they enjoyed a better start to the campaign would have somehow forced their way into the top four and a Champions League spot. That would have given things a whole new complexion.

The Blues’ undoing wasn’t against their biggest rivals, but instead losing at home to the likes of Brentford and Nottingham Forest. Whenever opponents would frustrate them, it appeared this young side wasn’t up to the challenge.

If Maresca can keep his side competitive in the biggest games and pick up those points unexpectedly dropped elsewhere, improving on a top-six finish doesn’t feel beyond the realms of possibility.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea squad for 2024/25

Chelsea squad for 2024/25: Enzo Maresca's full team

GK: Robert Sanchez

GK: Filip Jogensen

GK: Marcus Bettinelli

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

GK: Djorde Petrovic

GK: Lucas Bergstrom

DF: Axel Disasi

DF: Marc Cucurella

DF: Benoit Badiashile

DF: Tosin Adarabioyo

DF: Levi Colwill

DF: Trevoh Chalobah

DF: Ben Chilwell

DF: Reece James

DF: Malo Gusto

DF: Wesley Fofana

DF: Josh Acheampong

DF: Bashir Humphreys

MF: Enzo Fernandez

MF: Lesley Ugochukwu

MF: Carney Chukwuemeka

MF: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

MF: Conor Gallagher

MF: Moises Caicedo

MF: Cesare Casadei

MF: Omari Kellyman

MF: Renato Veiga

MF: Romeo Lavia

MF: Tino Anjorin

FW: Raheem Sterling

FW: Mykhalo Mudryk

FW: Noni Madueke

FW: Cole Palmer

FW: Christopher Nkunku

FW: Nicolas Jackson

FW: Armando Broja

FW: Tyrique George

FW: Marc Guiu

FW: Deivid Washington

FW: Angelo Gabriel

FW: David Datro Fofana

FW: Romelu Lukaku

FW: Pedro Neto

Chelsea squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Robert Sanchez GK 2 Axel Disasi DF 3 Marc Cucurella DF 4 Tosin Adarabioyo DF 5 Benoit Badiashile DF 6 Levi Colwill DF 7 Raheem Sterling FW 8 Enzo Fernandez MF 10 Mykhalo Mudryk FW 11 Noni Madueke FW 12 Filip Jorgensen GK 13 Marcus Bettinelli GK 14 Trevoh Chalobah DF 15 Nicolas Jackson FW 16 Lesley Ugochukwu MF 17 Carney Chukwuemeka MF 18 Christopher Nkunku FW 19 Armando Broja FW 20 Cole Palmer FW 21 Ben Chilwell DF 22 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall MF 23 Conor Gallagher MF 24 Reece James DF 25 Moises Caicedo MF 27 Malo Gusto DF 28 Djorde Petrovic GK 29 Wesley Fofana DF 31 Cesare Casadei DF 32 Tyrique George FW 34 Josh Acheampong DF 36 Deivid Washington FW 37 Omari Kellyman MF 38 Marc Guiu FW 40 Renato Veiga MF 41 Angelo Gabriel FW 45 Romeo Lavia MF 47 Lucas Bergstrom GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga GK - Bashir Humphreys DF - Tino Anjorin MF - David Datro Fofana FW - Romelu Lukaku FW - Pedro Neto FW

Chelsea manager

Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

After just one season as a manager in English football, Chelsea fans can be forgiven for feeling like they’re scraping around the bargain bin these days with the appointment of Enzo Maresca.

It’s one thing to be successful in the Championship, quite another to navigate the stormy waters of west London and the level of expectation he’ll face. Appointing Maresca is a huge gamble for Chelsea, and after recent failures it has to work out.

Chelsea's key player

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remove Cole Palmer from Chelsea last season and we’re not quite sure where the Blues would find themselves.

The 22-year-old made Chelsea relevant, carrying them throughout much of the campaign and snatching victory from the clutches of defeat on more than one occasion. A supreme talent who can rival the legend of Eden Hazard.

One to watch

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s the world’s most expensive midfielder, so it sounds like a simple observation, but after a slow start to his Chelsea career, Moises Caicedo started to look more like the player the Blues thought they were buying toward the end of last season. If he continues that form, Chelsea will be a different proposition altogether.

The mood

For a club that ended the season on a high, qualifying for Europe again, you would think an air of positivity had returned to Stamford Bridge. Alas, an uninspiring summer means the fanbase remains at odds with the owners and it doesn’t show any signs of getting better.

Most likely to...

Win the sack race! It’s a Chelsea tradition, right? And Blues fans aren’t overly inspired by Maresca’s appointment as boss. So when the tough times inevitably come during the season, don’t expect the fanbase to make it easy for the manager or the sporting directors who appointed him.

Least likely to...

Fall foul to PSR. Where others such as Everton and Nottingham Forest have failed before them, Chelsea continue to find new ways to navigate the Premier League’s financial rules. Don’t bet against them finding another significant asset they can flog to themselves!

View from the stands

Rory Jennings (@ChelseaRory)

Last season was dreadful… up until the last few games which was our best run for ages. Obviously, we then took the opportunity to blow it all up to smithereens.

The big talking point is the manager leaving. I was no lover of Pochettino, but we are now in unchartered territory with a boss untested at this level. Potter Mark II?

This season will be different because we’ll probably be even worse! Any good momentum we built up at the end of last season has been shot.

I won’t be happy unless Chelsea-reared players like Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are kept and prioritised ahead of disastrous signings like Axel Disasi.

Our key player will be Cole Palmer. Unbelievably good – the only reason we weren’t a total embarrassment last season.

Our most underrated player is Malo Gusto – a quietly superb signing who is good enough at right-back to make fans forget Reece James is available for about four games a season.

Look out for Carney Chukwuemeka – a really good talent who suffered a bad injury last season.

Fans think our owners are a load of imbeciles.

The opposition player I'd love here is Rodri – one of the best midfielders in the world.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Bruno Fernandes – an unbelievable moaner.

The active player I'd love to have back is Kevin De Bruyne. He wouldn’t go amiss, would he?

The thing my club really gets right is nothing.

The one change I'd make would be for fans to be a bit angrier and more organised in protesting against this shambles.

Our season ticket prices are being raised by eight per cent during a cost-of-living crisis... enough to pay Wesley Fofana’s wages for about half an hour.

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is that he’s untested at this level – no one found it an exciting appointment and Leicester fans didn’t seem fussed when he left.

We'll finish 9th.